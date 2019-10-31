|
|
Richard J. Novak
Richard J. Novak, 79, of Misquamicut, RI, formerly of Norwalk and Redding, CT, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Anne (Pascale) Novak, and his family. Born in Norwalk, CT on May 7, 1940 to Zoltan and Helen (Szalay) Novak, Richard graduated from Norwalk High School and attended Norwalk State Technical College and University of Bridgeport. A lifelong entrepreneur, he worked in printing sales and founded Graphic Impressions, Inc. in Danbury, CT. He later merged his company with Currie Litho Inc. in Patterson, NY and became the sole owner. A lifelong athlete, he enjoyed softball, golf, and skiing. Richard relished freestyle singing and impromptu dance parties with his family. He also enjoyed tending to his rose garden and bringing bouquets to his wife, daughters and granddaughters.
While he loved and adored his children, Laurie Anne, and her husband, Kenneth Christensen, of Danbury, CT, Rick Novak of Old Saybrook, CT and Michelle, and her husband, Daniel McAloon, of Sandy Hook, CT, his pride and joy were his five grandchildren, Meghan Christensen of Hoboken, NJ, Amanda Christensen of New Milford, CT, and Logan, Owen and Cole McAloon of Sandy Hook, CT. He will be missed by his sister, Marcia Chludzinski, wife of the late Paul Chludzinski of Norwalk, CT as well as his in-laws, Dominic and Naomi Pascale of Riverdale, NY and Martin and Ann Marie Pascale of Monroe, CT and many nieces, and nephews, cousins, and his dog, Ellie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, CT on Monday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 1, 2019