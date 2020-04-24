|
|
Richard P. Simoneau
Richard P. Simoneau of Norwalk, CT died in his home from complications due to diabetes on April 20. He was born in Stamford, CT on June 15, 1946. He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Michelle Robinson & Marianne Socci, son-in-law Dean Robinson. Richard served in the US Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Stuttgart Germany. One of the last things he did before his passing was taking a family vacation with all his children and grandchildren to his favorite spot, Wildwood, NJ.
A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be announced. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/)
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2020