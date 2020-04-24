The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Simoneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Simoneau


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Simoneau Obituary
Richard P. Simoneau
Richard P. Simoneau of Norwalk, CT died in his home from complications due to diabetes on April 20. He was born in Stamford, CT on June 15, 1946. He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Michelle Robinson & Marianne Socci, son-in-law Dean Robinson. Richard served in the US Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Stuttgart Germany. One of the last things he did before his passing was taking a family vacation with all his children and grandchildren to his favorite spot, Wildwood, NJ.
A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be announced. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/)
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -