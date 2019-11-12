The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nutmeg State Cremation Society
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-348-0443
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Palmer Obituary
Richard A. Palmer
February 25, 1930 - November 9, 2019 Richard A. (Dick) Palmer passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2019. A lifelong Norwalk resident, he was born on Feb. 25, 1930, the son of the late Stella and Wallace Palmer. After graduating from Norwalk High School in 1948 he joined the Army and served at the Pentagon and in Korea. He later worked for J&J Cash for 28 years until his retirement. Dick cofounded the Church Basketball League and was the Commissioner for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Louise, daughter Linda Grippe, son Robert Chapman, grandson Nathan Boice (Kirsten), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Everett, Leonard and Wallace (Bud), sisters Dorothy Prybylski and Evelyn Kydes, and his grandson Benjamin Boice.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Salvation Army or .
Published in The Hour on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nutmeg State Cremation Society
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -