|
|
Richard A. Palmer
February 25, 1930 - November 9, 2019 Richard A. (Dick) Palmer passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2019. A lifelong Norwalk resident, he was born on Feb. 25, 1930, the son of the late Stella and Wallace Palmer. After graduating from Norwalk High School in 1948 he joined the Army and served at the Pentagon and in Korea. He later worked for J&J Cash for 28 years until his retirement. Dick cofounded the Church Basketball League and was the Commissioner for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Louise, daughter Linda Grippe, son Robert Chapman, grandson Nathan Boice (Kirsten), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Everett, Leonard and Wallace (Bud), sisters Dorothy Prybylski and Evelyn Kydes, and his grandson Benjamin Boice.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Salvation Army or .
Published in The Hour on Nov. 13, 2019