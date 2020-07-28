Richard Riccio

Richard P. Riccio
Richard Patrick Riccio passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at his home in Wilton on June 26, 2020. Born March 17, 1930, in Norwalk to the late Salvatore and Marjorie Cleary Riccio, he was a longtime resident of South Norwalk prior to moving to Wilton. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Norwalk and was a graduate of Fairfield Preparatory School and Fairfield University. In his youth, Richard was a member of the Norwalk Water Ski Club and captained boats in Long Island Sound. He was a lifetime member of the South Norwalk Boat Club and an usher at St. Jerome's Church in Norwalk. Richard was a retired history teacher of Bedford Junior High School in Westport. He was also a travel agent at Saponare Travel in Westport. He had a passion for boating, skiing, gardening, and restoring classic cars.
Richard was pre-deceased by his brother, Arthur Riccio. He is survived by his sister Marjorie Riccio and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Riccio. He will be remembered by his nephew, Bob, his wife Jane Riccio and their daughter, Cai (Happy). As well as his niece, Lynda Riccio Egan, her husband, Brian Egan, and their children, Devan Egan, Kelly Egan Peters, and Jim Peters.
Richard was laid to rest at a private family service at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton on July 1st. The family requests that donations be made in his memory to St. Jerome's Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com