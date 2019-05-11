Richard Francis Salvato

Richard Francis Salvato, 88 passed away May 10, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Richard (Rit) was born January 10, 1931 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Anthony and Rose Salvato. He had two sisters, Marie Durso and Renee St. Amand. Rit graduated from Norwalk High School where he met his high-school sweetheart, Lydia (Antl). They were married on February 10, 1950. Rit continued his education at The Warren Institute School of Modern Business, and the University of Bridgeport, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. He went on to serve as the General Manager of L.J. Gardella, Inc. for 28 years, and was then named Vice President of the firm by John Gardella, President.

Rit was instrumental in the organization of the St. Joseph Basketball League, was President of the Brien McMahon Fathers' Club, and was Venerable of the Sons of Italy. An appointee to the Planning and Zoning Commission for Norwalk, he was also actively involved with the South Western Regional Planning Agency. Rit was an active member of the St. Joseph Parish in Norwalk.

Rit found relaxation in bowling, square dancing, playing golf, fishing, attending Men's Nite dinners, and being an avid watcher of the daily television game show Jeopardy. His most favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his family! Richard and his wife Lydia have three sons - Frank who graduated Bowling Green State University and the University of Valley Forge; Richard, Jr. a graduate of Harvard University and Yale University; and Robert a graduate of the University of Connecticut. Rit was preceded in death by his wife Lydia, his parents Anthony and Rose Salvato, and sister Marie Durso. He is survived by his sister Renee St. Amand, sister-in-law Phyllis Antl Vetter (Allen), children Frank (Mary Jane), Richard (Ana) and Robert (Mary Beth), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren with another expected Fall 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 85 South Main Street, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Published in The Hour on May 11, 2019