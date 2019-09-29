|
Richard Toth
Richard "Dick" Joseph Toth of Stephens City, VA passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Toth was born in Norwalk, CT; the son of parents, William J. and Rose C. Toth.
He graduated from Norwalk High School, class of 1955. He was a US Air Force retiree, having spent twenty years in the military. He was stationed at bases in Guam, Japan and Turkey. Bases in the United States included three years of duty at The Pentagon. He also served four years with the White House Communications Agency, providing communication-electronics support for Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter and their administrations.
After retirement from the military, he was employed by the civil service, and worked for the General Services Administration and the Defense Mapping Agency. He retired from civil service after 19 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Cindy Lou Lepley Toth. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Judith K. Hostetler Toth of Stephens City, VA; son, Troy A. Toth and wife, Barbara, grandchildren, Trevor and Tori of Fayetteville, GA; son, Scott C. Toth and wife Kasha, and grandson Connor of Durham, NC; sister, Beverly A. Hayes of Hernando, FL.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. A service of Christian faith will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Burial with US Air Force military honors will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 30, 2019