Richard E. Vicenzi
Richard E. "Dick" Vicenzi, 90, of Norwalk, husband of Angela Richard Vicenzi for 58 years, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manhattan, NY and raised in The Bronx, the son of the late Emil R. and Amelia (Pellegrini) Vicenzi, he was also predeceased by his son Stephen.
He graduated from P.S. 90, I.S. 117, All Hallows High School, and Manhattan College. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was self-employed as an entrepreneur and consummate dealmaker.
Richard was a parishioner at St. Jerome Parish, where he served on the Finance Committee and helped found the TOTAL youth ministry program, a board member of Voice of the Faithful in the Diocese of Bridgeport, and PTA President of Honeyhill Elementary School.
He enjoyed playing tennis, annual trout fishing trips with his cousins to Readsboro, Vermont, and coaching St. Jerome youth basketball and Cranbury League baseball, where one of the many future stars he coached was 1995 American League MVP Maurice "Mo" Vaughn.
In addition to his loving wife, Angela, he is survived by three sons (Richard and his wife Ellen of Westport, Paul and his wife Mary V. of Chevy Chase, MD, and Douglas and his wife Jacqueline of Katonah, NY), daughter-in-law Kazue Watanabe-Vicenzi of Brooklyn, NY, and ten grandchildren (Ricky, Allison, Amy, Mary Kate and husband Danny, Tommy, Peter, Mary Clare, Rose Marie, Katy, and Julius).
Funeral Services will be held privately at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to: Education and Hope, PO Box 486, Norwalk, CT 06856 or online at http://www.educationandhope.org/
.
To leave a condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com