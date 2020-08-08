1/1
Rita Byxbee
Rita Mary Byxbee
Rita Mary Byxbee, 91, returned to her heavenly home on August 4th, 2020. She was born to the late Alcide and Yvette LaRochelle in Norwalk, CT. Rita ventured into several business ventures over the years, a few favorites include working at Norm's Diner alongside her siblings in addition to owning Funny Tees and Wicker and Tierney Street Liquor with her husband.
Rita is survived by children, Richard (Jeanette) Byxbee, Jr. of Stamford, CT, and Corrine (Larry) Colman, of Norwalk, CT; grandchildren Richard (Jenny), Byxbee, III, Leslie (Hector Venegas) Byxbee, David Colman, Maryjo Colman, Jenny (Thomas) Gerwien; great-grandchildren Ashley, Hannah, Brandon, Katie, Libby, Jean-Luc, Emilie, Jack and Finnegan. Rita is also survived by many very dear nieces and nephews as well as her sisters-in-law Roseann LaRochelle and Lupe LaRochelle. Rita was predeceased by her husband Richard and her daughter, Doreen as well as siblings Theresa LaRochelle, Leo Larochelle, Doris Caffrey and Norman LaRochelle.
Rita will be especially missed by her loved ones and extended family at Ludlow Commons for her laughter and dynamic personality.
A private Memorial Service will be held for family. The Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.



Published in The Hour on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
