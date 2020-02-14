|
Rita J. Glazer
Rita Judith Glazer (Judy) passed away on February 12, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 94. Judy was born in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Rose and Benjamin Ginzburg and the eldest of three sisters.
A graduate of Oberlin College, she moved to Norwalk, CT when her parents started the radio station, WNLK. There, she met her husband Harold, of 55 years when her father hired him to build the radio station. They began their married life in Rowayton, raised their three children in East Norwalk, and spent the last 32 years in New Canaan. Judy was an active member of the local community serving on numerous boards including the Norwalk Symphony and Neon. Judy's love of the arts was nurtured and shared with her children. Additionally, she enjoyed working on political campaigns on both the local and state level. She worked alongside her husband in their real estate business for many years.
As her family grew, so too did her most cherished role, that of matriarch of a large and loving family who knew her as Mom, Grammy and GG. She will be missed by her children, Susan Shields (Michael), Peter Glazer (Kristine), Andy Glazer (Marsha); grandchildren, Sara Ratner (Don Amorosi), Josh Beatty (Julie), Rachel Shields (Mike Molzahn), Dan Glazer (Jessie), Nikki Glazer, Samantha Glazer (Craig Lockner), Jenny Glazer and Harrison Glazer; great-grandchildren, Ellison Ratner, Jack Beatty, Vivian Beatty, Brighton Glazer and Drew Teddy Glazer.
The family would like to thank her caretakers Hermina Ramasola, Pauline Sagoe and Selina Frimpong, who gave Judy their kind attention and caring comfort at the end of her life.
A service will be held at Temple Shalom, 259 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:30 followed by a reception at The Tavern at Gray Barns, 194 Perry Avenue, Norwalk.
