1927 - 2019
Rita B. Philippon, age 92 of Wilton, CT, died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born in Lewiston, ME on September 8, 1927, the daughter of Blanche and Peter Brooks. Rita was a graduate of Lewiston High School and St. Mary's General Hospital School of Nursing. She was married to the late Arthur Philippon in 1948. They lived in Brazil for many years before returning to the U.S. in 1968. Rita worked in various jobs as a Registered Nurse before retiring to Hilton Head, SC. She was an avid golfer and Life Master bridge player and enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross.
Rita is survived by her three children, Peter Philippon (Martha), Marie Fried (Stephen), and Linda Riley (John), and four grandchildren, Michelle Philippon, David Fried (Jessica), Lisa Philippon, and Jennifer Philippon.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/donate, or , www.act.alz.org/donate.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 25, 2019
