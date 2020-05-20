Rita Robidoux
Rita T. Robidoux
Rita T. Robidoux, 91, a lifetime resident of Norwalk passed away on Thursday, April, 30, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19, at Autumn Lake Healthcare of Norwalk. Rita was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Veno Robidoux of Norwalk. Rita was predeceased by her brother Joseph T. and his wife Joan Guiles Robidoux.
Rita had a long career with Southern New England Telephone, which later became part of AT&T, holding many positions including management level roles. One of her key roles was assisting SNET with the migration from manual operated switchboards to computer driven systems during her tenure. Rita loved to travel as well as spend time with her family and her nephews and nieces.
Rita is survived by her nephew Thomas Robidoux (Joellen), niece Wendy Karamanis, and nephew Gregory Robidoux (Christine), five grandnephews, one grand-niece, two great-grandnephews and a great-grandniece. She was predeceased by her niece Karen Thifault who passed away on April 14, 2020.
To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
