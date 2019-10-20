|
Robert L. Agoglia
Robert L. "Bobby" Agoglia, age 72, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Havens) Agoglia. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 19, 1947 to the late Pasquale and Christine (Del Prete) Agoglia. It was in Brooklyn where he first learned the art of Italian Baking and worked at his parent's Brooklyn, Bakery. After graduating high school, Bob served his country honorably as a Private First Class in the US Army. In 1970, Bob joined his family in Connecticut to open Angela Mia Bakery in Norwalk. In August 1975, he married his late wife Patricia. Eventually they relocated to the Jersey Shore with their family and opened Christine's Italian Pastry Shoppe in Northfield. Selfless, hard-working and kind-hearted Bob loved cooking, working on classic cars, building and helping his friends and family repair things. He was sure to make others smile. He was devoted to his family. He spent his remaining days doing what he loved most, enjoying life's precious moments with his children and grandchildren close by.
Bob is survived by 5 children. Robert (Patricia) DeWolfe, Marie (Jason) Gomez, Pasquale Agoglia, Christine (Jack) Murray, and Chelsie (Chris) Langley. 12 grandchildren Gabrielle, Brennan, Jordan, Camryn, Kierra, Mia, Jack, Olivia, Nixon, Anna, Haven and Stella and 1 great-grandchild Sasha. Bob is also survived by his 2 siblings; brother Joseph Agoglia, his wife Mary Ann and niece Angela. As well as his sister Connie Pizzimenti, her husband Bruce and nephews Stephen and Paul,
Bob's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday October 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at St. John Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 24, 2019