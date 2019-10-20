|
Robert L. Agoglia
Robert L. "Bobby" Agoglia, age 72, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Havens) Agoglia. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 19, 1947 to the late Pasquale and Christine (Del Prete) Agoglia. Bob's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a committal service at St. John Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 25, 2019