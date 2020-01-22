|
|
Robert K. Allen
Robert Kenneth Allen, age 76 of Bethel, CT died at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Sally Ann (Amundsen) Allen, who was the love of his life. He was born in Norwalk, CT August 6, 1943, son of the late Ernest and Edna (Buffington) Allen.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Dept., the Bethel Police Department or Ben's Bells.
To read the complete obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 23, 2020