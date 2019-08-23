|
|
Robert Sydney Anthony
On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Robert Sydney Anthony, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully. He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Brooks and son-in-law, David Brooks of San Diego, CA and Melissa Kwalek of Milford, CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Erik and Lexie Brooks and Kevin and Emily Kwalek. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia M. Anthony, his son Robert S. Anthony III and son-in-law Todd M. Kwalek.
Robert was a loving and kind family man. He was born August 30, 1930 in Stamford, CT to Robert and Marion Anthony. He resided in Norwalk with his bride for 38 years before retiring and moving to Clinton. There they enjoyed neighbors, friends and being a part of the community until she passed in 2016.
The world was a better place with you in it. We lost a true gentleman and kind soul but heaven gained an amazing angel. Rest easy.
His daughters have planned a private burial at sea to honor both Robert and his late bride Patricia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the VA Connecticut Health Care System, Attn. Voluntary Services, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven CT, 06516.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 25, 2019