Robert Stephen "Bob" Cardillo
June 23, 1956 - July 26, 2020It is with deepest regret that I inform you of Bob's passing on July 26, 2020. Despite his best and valiant efforts, he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer that he was first diagnosed with in March 2018. He will be sorely missed, and I'm sure his memory will live on with us forever.
Born on June 23, 1956 in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Marlene Keri Cardillo.
Bob married Laurel A. Rogers on August 4, 1984, and she survives at home. He is also survived by two daughters and their husbands, Amanda and Nick Susnjer of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie and Chris Maurer of Harrisburg. He has one sister and brother-in-law, Jolene and David DeBoer of Norwalk, CT.
After graduating in the year 1974 from Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, CT, he attended Norwalk State Technical College earning an Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education by attending Fairfield University where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He completed his education by receiving a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Sacred Heart University, also in Fairfield, CT.
For 28 years Bob worked for the PerkinElmer Corporation in Norwalk, CT holding a variety of different engineering, sales and marketing positions. After leaving PerkinElmer, he was employed by Supelco (now Merck), Arnel, Inc. (sold to PerkinElmer) and Drucker Diagnostics. He later started his own construction business in State College.
Bob was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and was an avid car enthusiast.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
