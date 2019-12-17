|
Robert E. Dennen
Robert E Dennen Sr. passed away on December 16, 2019 at the Norwalk Hospital with his loving family by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine (Trizzino) Dennen, he was the owner of Dennen Computer Services.
His is survived by his children and their spouses, Robert and Maryann Dennen of Bronxville, NY, Mark and Joanie Dennen of Healdsburg, CA, Laura and Tim Callahan of Wilton, CT, and Steve and Maura Dennen of Ashburn, VA; and his beloved twelve grandchildren - Chris, Jessica, Cara, Tommy, Jack, Alexandra, Matt, Patrick, and Fiona Dennen, and Conor, Cait and Owen Callahan, as well as his sister Carleen Slattery.
His family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21 at St. Philip Church, Norwalk. Burial will be held privately. For directions, and full obituary, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 18, 2019