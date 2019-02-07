Robert Domaleski

Robert "Bob" Domaleski, 87, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed peacefully from this life on January 28, 2019. Bob was born on December 26, 1931 to Bernard and Sophie Domaleski. He is survived by his three sons, Tom of Stafford, VA, Gary (Gail) of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul (Vincent) of San Francisco, CA; two daughters, Ellen (Ken) Rosen of Middlebury, CT and Kate (Rick) Broadhurst of Darien, CT; one sister, Heather Conti of Charlotte, NC; and by 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by two wives, Mary Ellen Regan and Margaret Nissile.

Bob was a retired accountant for American Brands Inc. He enjoyed making stained glass pieces and playing games of pinochle, horseshoes and lawn darts with family. He gave back to his community as a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus, served as an usher at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church and volunteered at Craven Medical Center.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marion Manor Nursing Home in Stafford, VA for the wonderful care of their father.

A memorial service will be scheduled for the future. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , the , the or your local Food Bank.

