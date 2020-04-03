|
Robert Klein
June 30, 1945 - March 25, 2020
Bob Klein, age 74, died March 25th, 2020 at the Norwalk Hospital, due to the corona virus. He was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Louis and Shirley Klein. He graduated from Queens College. He worked for IBM for over 30 years in various technical and marketing positions and became a real estate broker in the Norwalk community in the 1990s.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Nancy Schmit Klein, and their two sons, Richard Klein (Stacy Blumberg) of Portland, Or and Lawrence Klein of Los Angeles, CA. He was a devoted father, husband, son and brother always trying to find ways to help his family. He was a warm friend with a quirky sense of humor, quick wit and the ability to find a song for every occasion. He was a great companion and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.Lustgarten.org.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 4, 2020