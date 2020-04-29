Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Anderson Obituary
Robert L. Anderson
Sept. 10, 1925 - Apr. 25, 2020 Robert L. Anderson, Colonel, USA (Ret.) of Southbury, 94, died April 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Darien, on Sept. 10, 1925, the son of Alfred L. and Ruth (Shaver) Anderson, he married Evelyn Estelle L'Hommedieu in 1947. He had been employed for 37 years by Leake & Nelson Steel Company.
Colonel Anderson started his military career during World War II and retired as the Commanding Officer, 399th Civil Affairs Group in Danbury, in 1985.
He received many awards and citations during his military career and was a member of many organizations including an avid supporter of the American Red Cross. He is survived by his son, Gary L. Anderson of Danbury, a sister, Myrna Sisk of Southbury, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Robert S. Anderson, of Southbury.
Due to conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. A memorial service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be private. Donations in Colonel Anderson's memory can be made to the American Red Cross or the .To read the full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -