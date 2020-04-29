|
Robert L. Anderson
Sept. 10, 1925 - Apr. 25, 2020 Robert L. Anderson, Colonel, USA (Ret.) of Southbury, 94, died April 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Darien, on Sept. 10, 1925, the son of Alfred L. and Ruth (Shaver) Anderson, he married Evelyn Estelle L'Hommedieu in 1947. He had been employed for 37 years by Leake & Nelson Steel Company.
Colonel Anderson started his military career during World War II and retired as the Commanding Officer, 399th Civil Affairs Group in Danbury, in 1985.
He received many awards and citations during his military career and was a member of many organizations including an avid supporter of the American Red Cross. He is survived by his son, Gary L. Anderson of Danbury, a sister, Myrna Sisk of Southbury, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Robert S. Anderson, of Southbury.
Due to conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. A memorial service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be private. Donations in Colonel Anderson's memory can be made to the American Red Cross or the .To read the full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 30, 2020