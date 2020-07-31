Robert McCurdy

Robert "Bob" McCurdy
6'7" with a personality that outsized even his considerable physical dimensions, Robert "Bob" McCurdy of Norwalk and formerly of Westport has passed away at age 68. The loving husband of Sydney Henderson McCurdy, Bob died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He fought his battle with cancer valiantly, passing with every hair of his signature grey mane intact.
Born in the Bronx, NY to the late William and Mary McCurdy, Bob spent his childhood on Long Island in Deer Park, NY. He and his brother Steven went on to attend the University of Richmond where Bob led the Spiders and all of NCAA basketball in 1975 with a points-per-game average of 32.9 on his way to All-American honors. Bob was then drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks but an achilles tendon injury caused him to give up his basketball dreams in favor of a career in radio.
Bob would go on to have a profound impact on the world of radio during his 44 years in the industry. Displaying the same trademark tenacity and work ethic that had served him well on the basketball court, Bob pioneered a data-driven approach to radio sales. He quickly rose through the ranks of his profession, eventually becoming the president of the Katz Radio Group in 1990.
In recent years, Bob returned to his roots in local radio taking on a leadership position with Beasley Broadcasting. He loved to teach and impact others, and the role with Beasley gave him a great platform from which to do so.
Bob recently completed a book about leadership, culture, and sales. In it he writes, "It has often been said that one can never tell where a teacher's influence ends. The same is true with leaders. As leaders, we are teachers and as with teachers you can never tell where an effective leader's influence ends. That makes for an amazing legacy."
And for all the great legacies Bob left behind in basketball and radio, those who knew him best knew him as a family man. A born conversationalist, Bob was never more comfortable than in the role of Pop Pop, playfully bantering with his young grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his four children, Meagan, Michael, Ashley (Jerry), and Sean (Toni); grandchildren, Cami, Taylor, Tristan, Olivia, Scarlett, Andrew and Dylan; his three stepchildren, Margaret, Charles, and Will Emerson; his two brothers, Steven McCurdy and James (Lorraine) McCurdy; and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Maureen McCurdy.
The legendary Vin Scully once quoted Shakespeare in describing the passing of Bob's mentor Coach John Wooden. And the same might be said of Bob McCurdy:
His life was gentle
And the elements so mixed in him
That Nature might stand up and say to all the world:
"This was a man."
A walk through visitation will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the immediate family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Assumption Church. Friends may Live Stream the service by going to https://www.assumptionwestport.org
.
Donations may be made in Bob's memory to Full Court Peace, 83 Washington Street, Unit 2K, Norwalk, CT 06854 or https://www.fullcourtpeace.org
. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.