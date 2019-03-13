Robert J. Nardi

Robert J. Nardi, 83, of Norwalk, husband of the late Marion (Rubino) Nardi, died peacefully at his home on March 10, 2019. Born in Norwalk, son of the late Dominick and Eva (Renzulli) Nardi, he had served in the US Army. For many years, Bob and Marion owned the Ferramato's Deli in Norwalk. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and especially enjoyed visiting family in Italy. He shared a special bond with his sister-in-law Anna, and loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own children. He enjoyed the long friendship he and Marion shared with Vinny and Betsy Romano.

Bob is predeceased by his brother in law Noel "Ric" Richter, sister Lucy DiPasqua, brothers Dominick and Phil Nardi and nephew Michael DiPasqua. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law Anna Richter, loving nieces and nephews; Jeff (Kathie) Richter, Noelle Richter, Amy (Peter) Tucci, Bob Santo, Curtis (Carol) DiPasqua, Peter DiPasqua, Gayle Pryor, Donna DiPasqua and Lynn Ganssle, great nieces and nephews; Jesse Chalk, Courtney and Justin Richter, Christopher Buzzeo, Peter Tucci IV, Benni Tucci and Carlo Tucci. Bob's family would like to thank his companion Levan Namitcheishvilli for his dedication, compassion and friendship.

Funeral services will be held privately by his family, and Bob will be laid to rest beside his wife at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to The . Services will be private and a memorial mass and reception will be announced at a later date.

Magnerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hour on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary