The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nardi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Nardi Obituary
Robert J. Nardi
Robert J. Nardi, 83, of Norwalk, husband of the late Marion (Rubino) Nardi, died peacefully at his home on March 10, 2019. Born in Norwalk, son of the late Dominick and Eva (Renzulli) Nardi, he had served in the US Army. For many years, Bob and Marion owned the Ferramato's Deli in Norwalk. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and especially enjoyed visiting family in Italy. He shared a special bond with his sister-in-law Anna, and loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own children. He enjoyed the long friendship he and Marion shared with Vinny and Betsy Romano.
Bob is predeceased by his brother in law Noel "Ric" Richter, sister Lucy DiPasqua, brothers Dominick and Phil Nardi and nephew Michael DiPasqua. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law Anna Richter, loving nieces and nephews; Jeff (Kathie) Richter, Noelle Richter, Amy (Peter) Tucci, Bob Santo, Curtis (Carol) DiPasqua, Peter DiPasqua, Gayle Pryor, Donna DiPasqua and Lynn Ganssle, great nieces and nephews; Jesse Chalk, Courtney and Justin Richter, Christopher Buzzeo, Peter Tucci IV, Benni Tucci and Carlo Tucci. Bob's family would like to thank his companion Levan Namitcheishvilli for his dedication, compassion and friendship.
Funeral services will be held privately by his family, and Bob will be laid to rest beside his wife at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to The . Services will be private and a memorial mass and reception will be announced at a later date.
Magnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now