Robert Reed Och
Dec. 26, 1933 - April 10, 2020
Robert "Bob" Och was a kind, loving, generous, lifelong resident of Norwalk. He died of natural causes April 10th. He graduated from the NHS Class of 1952. He was voted "most musically talented" by his NHS class of 52' and received a scholarship to the Juilliard School of Music in NY. When his mom became sick in 53' he had to leave Juilliard and started working at Perkin-Elmer where his skill as a Master Optician advanced X-Ray Astrophysics discoveries and furthering understanding of black holes in the universe. His work included polishing the secondary mirror on the HUBBLE space telescope as well as other high precision optics used in advanced micro lithography tools to make today's most advanced computer chips.
His work and dedication has greatly advanced today's technology and made our world a better place. Evan at 86 years young he loved streaming music listening to his favorite Big Band channel or watching documentaries on Youtube. He kept himself sharp.
As a Musicians Local 53 member Bob played trombone over 4 decades with many of Fairfield Counties best bands including Vig Vigdors Concert Band, The Bix Santella Orchestra, The Sentimental 17 Big Band and many more.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen Gunzy Och, his mother Bessie Reed Och, his father Charles Robert Och, brothers Karl, Arnie, Donnie, his sisters Betty Shanko and Dorothy Post and grandson Matthew Miller. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Doris Faucher. His sons Bill Miller and daughter-in-law Pam Vagnieres of Louisville, Colorado, Reed Och of Vista, CA and Drew Och of Huntington Beach, CA, granddaughters Erin Och of Vista, CA and Paige Houston of Carlsbad, CA, grandsons Jason Miller of Denver, Colorado and Willie Joe Miller of Louisville, Colorado and his 2 great-grandsons Greyson and Jackson Houston of Carlsbad, CA.
He will be buried at St. John's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit http://collins-funeral.com/obituaries/robert-reed-och/ to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020