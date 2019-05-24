The Hour Obituaries
|
Robert Polley Obituary
Robert H. Polley
Robert H. "Bob" Polley, age 81 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on March 23, 2019. He was born in Manhattan, NY on October 17, 1937, the son of the late Hans and Erna Stuve Polley. He was a graduate of Clinton High School in the Bronx, NY. Bob participated in the STAR Workshop, enjoyed stamp collecting, watching baseball and was a devout Jehovah's Witness. He is survived by his sister Diana Larson and her husband Richard, his nephews Gregory (and his wife, Erika), Steven (and his wife, Colleen and children James, Heather and Danielle) and Kenneth Larson.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 12 noon, at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY. Bob's family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM until services begin. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses, Kingdom Hall, 126 Newtown Ave., Norwalk 06850. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 24, 2019
