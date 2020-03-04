|
|
Robert A. Pratt
Mr. Robert A. Pratt, age 62, died suddenly and unexpectedly in Norwalk, Connecticut on March 2nd, 2020.
Robert, the son of the late Woodford and Francis Pratt, was born on November 7th, 1957. He was a lifelong, and proud resident of Norwalk, with no intention of leaving. He attended Central Catholic High School and was also a student of Mitchell College in New London. Robert was a believer of the Catholic Church and spent many childhood years as an altar boy. Robert was an active member of South Norwalk Boat Club, the owner of Pratt Building and Remodeling, and an honorable man to all of his family and friends.
A devoted husband, Robert married his high school sweet heart Karen (Maiden name: McCarthy) Pratt, on May 7th, 1983. Since their first date on February 1st, 1975 they have spent 45 loving years together. They shared innumerable days of boating, skiing, gardening, laughing, and being in love. On August 28th, 1988 their beloved son Daniel was born who would grow to be his right hand man and at Pratt Building and Remodeling. On December 17th, 1991 their daughter Kimberly was born, who would also share his passion for home remodeling by starting her own interior design business. A close, unbreakable bond made of love and shared passions, made Robert the ultimate husband, father, and a very happy new Grandfather to Daniel's daughter; born December 19th, 2019. Robert also dearly loved his Boston Terrier, Darla Jean.
Robert is survived by his wife, Karen Pratt; his son, Daniel Pratt; his daughter, Kimberly Pratt; his granddaughter, Selena Pratt; his siblings, Thomas Pratt, Ann-Ewing Thompson, and Constance DiOrio.
A service at St. Jerome's Church will be held in Robert's memory this Saturday, March 7th at 10 a.m.
Donations may be offered at https://www.gofundme.com/f/robert-pratt-medical-bill-help For directions or to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 5, 2020