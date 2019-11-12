|
|
Robert A. Schwartz
Robert A. Schwartz, 76, of Stoney Brook Road, died on November 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Norwalk, CT on December 20, 1942, the son of David and Dorothy (Geduldig) Schwartz.
He attended the University of Michigan where he studied Conservation Science and then enlisted in the US Air Force. Bob was a jet mechanic crew chief stationed at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, AL in 1963. He then attended the University of Bridgeport and received a BS in Economics and continued at Sacred Heart University for a degree in Business and Entrepreneurship. He was the manager of the Bay Bridge Airport in Stevensville, MD where he was a Gold Seal Flight Instructor and Certified Aviation Weather Reporter and held the first ever fly-in aircraft auction. He was then employed at FlightSafety International in NY and was a flight instructor with many credentials. Bob flew for 14 years including being a 727 pilot for United Airlines, Braniff International and American Airlines. He then returned to Norwalk working at Marine Contracting International where he designed and managed a variety of underwater construction projects. He repaired and replaced power transmission cables under Long Island Sound from CT to Long Island as well as rebuilt the moorings at oil tanker off-loading platforms with Green Heart Timber marine piles. He learned to operate a crane while living on a repair barge in the Sound and then started his own crane company in Norwalk, RAS Improvements. During this time he got a commercial real estate license and simultaneously set up RAS Realty in Norwalk where he focused on building and renovating numerous light industrial buildings. To make things a little easier in the real estate business he decided to attend Yale Law School. His next creative project was W. Waller and Son, where he designed and made specialized sporting good carrying cases which were sold all over the world. These products earned several patents on innovative tamper resistant locking devices and were considered the "Rolls Royce" of the industry. After moving to NH in 1992, Bob joined the Grantham Police Department in 1994 where he served with pride and distinction up until the time of his passing.
In 2013, he purchased DryFlekt Inc., located in Madisonville, Tennessee, where he assumed CEO and development roles. DryFlekt Inc. manufactures integrative water diverting systems for roofs and walls using seamless, continuous unit flashing. Bob holds four patents in the US and Canada for this water management system. The U.S. Department of Energy has recognized DryFlekt for Best Practices in the building and construction fields.
Bob has done so many things and has had many interests but chief among them was his love for animals and cars. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Mauri (Dibner) Schwartz of Grantham, NH; children, Constance and Ryan Lewis of Pittsburg, PA, Darcy and Nicholas English of Virginia Beach, VA and Donna and Greg Morneau of Grantham, NH and two grandchildren, Kylie Lewis and Nate Morneau.
A Memorial will be held in the Spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert and Mauri Schwartz Charitable Fund, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 165 Route 10S, Grantham, NH 03753.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 13, 2019