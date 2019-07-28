|
Robert A. Small
Robert A. Small, age 89 of Norwalk, died at the Norwalk Hospital on Saturday, July 27. He was the loving husband of the late Joanne Anderson Small. Bob was born in Norwalk on January 7, 1930, the son of the late John and Maebelle (Austin) Small. He worked in the shipping industry for most of his life with Amax in Greenwich and Navios in the Bahamas, and most recently as owner of Winnipauk Maritime. He attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, LI and served in the U.S. Navy for a short time. He was a Governor and longtime member of the CT Maritime Association. He was also an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his six children and spouses, Peggy and Bill Bullard, David and Leanne Small, Patricia Small and Gina Longo, Andrew Small and his partner Valerie Walsh, Peter and Tammi Small and Mark Small. Also surviving are Bob's beloved grandchildren, Kim Small, Stephanie Callahan, Nicole Bullard, Devon Small, Sean Small and Aislynn Small.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Donations in Robert's name may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on July 29, 2019