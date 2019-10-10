|
Robert Paul Smurlo Sr.
Robert Paul Smurlo Sr. 81, husband of Catherine Godino Smurlo, passed away peacefully at his home in Norwalk, surrounded by loved ones on October 10, 2019. Born August 20, 1938 in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Frank and Charlotte Richiski Smurlo.
Mr. Smurlo retired from the town of Greenwich Highway Department after more than 30 years. In his retirement, he worked as a gatekeeper at Byram Beach for 19 years. In his youth, he was an accomplished athlete, recognized by the Greenwich Old Timers Association for playing Baseball, Softball and Football. He was known for the phrase: "I may be small but I'm dyn-o-mite!". He was also a Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus Third Degree.
In addition to his wife Cathy, he is survived by his daughters Marie Vizzo (Anthony) of Monroe, CT, Justine DeRuvo of Jacksonville, FL and Laura Gancarz of Newington, CT; by son Robert Smurlo Jr. of Greenwich, CT and by Daniel Hickman of Norwalk, who was like a son to him. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and by his brother Frank E. Smurlo of Old Greenwich.
Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Mary Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Contributions in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County (www.visitingnurse.net)
Published in The Hour on Oct. 11, 2019