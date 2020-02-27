|
Robert "Bob" Townsend
Robert Adelbert Townsend of Norwalk, CT passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Bob was born April 19, 1939 in Worcester, MA to Angela and Harry Townsend. He grew up in Norwalk, CT living with his parents and three siblings. After graduation from Norwalk High School, Bob spent two years in the Army (stationed in the Philippines), and attended the Maine Maritime Academy. With a deep love for life on the water, he went on to have a successful career in the marina industry, owning and operating the parts and service department of Coastwise Marina in Saugatuck, CT.
Bob and his wife Betsy raised four kids in CT: Spring, Chris, Susan and Katherine. While living in CT, Bob was a long-standing member of the South Norwalk Boat Club located in Norwalk, CT. His favorite activities were boating, bird carving and (in his retirement years) spending time in Sebago Maine where he made many childhood memories with his family on his grandparents' farm.
Bob will always be remembered for his warm, open conversation and sense of humor. He seemed to get to know everyone he met, wherever he went, and his booming laugh will be missed by all. Bob is survived by his children Christopher Townsend, Susan Neill and Katherine Rose, his sister Patricia Townsend of Cape Coral, FLA, his sister and brother-in-law Gail and Roger Crake of Fayetteville, NC, his sister and brother-in-law Laura and Bruce Allen of New Milford, CT, and his seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Betsy, and his daughter Spring Law. Bob's legacy will live on in the many lives he has touched.
Please join us at the Pearl restaurant at the Longshore Inn in Westport CT from 6-9 p.m. Friday Feb 28, to celebrate his life with family and friends.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 28, 2020