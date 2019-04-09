Robert "Rocky" Trimboli

Robert "Rocky" Trimboli, 94 of Norwalk, died on April 4, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. He was husband of the late Rosemary Trimboli.

Rocky was born in Brooklyn 1924. He served in the Seabees in the US Navy in WWII. Rocky enjoyed cooking, eating, golfing, baseball and bowling. Once bowled a high game of 289 and a high series of 714 . He was happiest when he was spending time with family and friends and would visit family and relatives at the drop of a hat. He was kind and generous, taking in family and friends with no questions asked.

His first job was at Nabisco in New York and later purchased an Arnold Bread distributorship in Connecticut where he moved his family in 1960.

Rocky coached Little League Baseball and CYO Basketball. His passion was watching his sons, grandsons and granddaughters then his great-grandsons play all sports.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Lilian Trimboli of Brooklyn and survived by two sons, Robert ( Karen) and Anthony and grandchildren Robin (Melonie), Richard (Andrea), children Jackson and Mikayla, TJ ( Kelly), children AJ and Ryan, Bobby (Amanda), children Sadie and Cory, Michael, Gina, Cara Rose and Regina Trimboli (daughter-in-law)

Also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Rocky's family will receive friends on Friday, April 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with military burial to follow at St. John Cemetery.