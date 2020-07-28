Robert VanOrsdel

Robert W. Van Orsdel
Robert W. Van Orsdel, 94, of Norwalk and Greenwich passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fairfield County House hospice. He was the husband of the late Elfrieda (Freddie) Van Orsdel and lived in Norwalk since 1962. Freddie and Bob golfed together, founded the local block party and hosted many nights of bridge at their home.
Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 31, 1925; he was the son of William Tod Van Orsdel and Nell Lightbody Van Orsdel. After serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, he graduated with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology, now part of Case Western Reserve University. In 2010, CWRU presented him with a Meritorious Service Award.
Bob was employed by the Chemical Division of FMC Corporation in Sales and Marketing. In 1968 he joined Vulcan Chemicals Materials Company as a National Accounts Manager until his retirement in 1992. He was an honorary life member of National Accounts Marketing Association, now known as Strategic Accounts Management Association, where he served as an officer and on the Board of Directors.
Bob, also known as S.O.B. (Sweet Old Bob) and "The Old Goat", was a charter member of the Oak Hills Golf Association and a former Board Member of the West Norwalk Association. He and his wife became members of St. Peter Lutheran Church in 1962, where Bob served on several Boards and Committees and was a former President.
Bob is survived by his son Brian Tod Van Orsdel and his wife Alicia and their son Liam of New York City, and his daughter Leslie Van Orsdel and her husband John Eddy of Cos Cob, CT, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife of 66 years, Bob was also predeceased by his sister Betty Jean Weaver.
A viewing will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 208 Newtown Avenue, prior to a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Beinke officiating. Interment will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the Capital Fund, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 208 Newtown Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Van Orsdel family with the arrangements.
