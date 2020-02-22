|
Br. Robert Vozzo, C.S.C.
Br. Robert Allen Vozzo, C.S.C., 76, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, Ind.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1943, in Norwalk, Conn., to Frederick and Rose (Sanders) Vozzo. Br. Vozzo attended Columbus School and graduated from Norwalk High School in June 1961.
Br. Vozzo was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on July 15, 1962. He made his First Profession of Vows on July 16, 1963 and his Final Profession on July 16, 1969. Br. Vozzo served as a teacher and bookstore manager at Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport, Conn., from 1965 to 1970. He served as an assistant vocation director at the Holy Cross Fathers Seminary, North Easton, Mass., from 1970 to 1974.
He studied to be a certified addictions counselor at John Hopkins University in 1974-1975 and worked at the New Bedford Center for Human Services as an alcoholism counselor from 1974 to 1976. From 1975 to 1977, Br. Vozzo was at St. Luke's Pastoral Institute in New Bedford, Mass. to become a certified hospital chaplain. From 1977 to 1982, he worked at Community General Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y., implementing a pastoral care program and serving as a chaplain. From 1982 to 1983, he was chaplain at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, Mass. Br. Vozzo served as chaplain at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London, Conn., for 25 years (1983-2008). In 2008, he was named chaplain emeritus by the NACC (National Association of Catholic Chaplains) and moved to the Holy Cross Community at North Dartmouth, Mass. In 2012, he moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, Ind.
Preceding him in death are his parents Frederick and Rose Vozzo, and his brother Fred Vozzo. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Vozzo, and his nephew, John.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Mary on the campus of Stonehill College in North Easton, MA, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with the Funeral Mass following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College. Kane Funeral Home of Easton, Mass., is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, 500 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356-1299 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 23, 2020