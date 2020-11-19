Roberta Sue Leonard Jones

Roberta Sue Leonard Jones, age 92, most beloved wife of Robert F. Jones (Bob) died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, just minutes before noon. Roberta had been a dementia patient at home with 24-hour care for more than two and a half years. Roberta was the eldest of the three daughters of Lillian A. and John H. Leonard. She was born May 8, 1928 in Norwalk Hospital and raised a devout Catholic. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School. She earned an enviable four years perfect attendance record at Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford. Roberta graduated with an Economics/ Finance degree from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, Morristown, New Jersey.

Roberta married Robert F. Jones on February 2, 1952 at St. Mary's Church on West Avenue and were together for over sixty-eight years. The couple worked for Bert's father at the John H. Leonard Agency on 47 Wall Street in Norwalk. Both Bert and Bob operated the general insurance and worldwide travel bureau.

Roberta was a genuinely gentle, kind lady who loved her family.

Roberta is survived by her husband, Bob, daughter, Carol Jones Schott (Robert F), her sister, Nancy Leonard O'Connor Stephanak, and five grandchildren, William, Katherine, Maureen, Christopher and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Paul Leonard Jones, and also her youngest sister, Joan Leonard Stephanack and Elizabeth Vareha.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk.



