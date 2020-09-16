1/
Robin Smith
Robin Deneen Smith
Robin Deneen Smith, 54, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1965 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late Walter Sheffield and Florabelle McFadden Smith. She was formerly employed as a Commercial Driver for UPS, Norwalk Hospital and Greenwich Bus Company. Robin's memory will be treasured by her son, Alton L. Sanders, Jr.; two daughters, Alycia Chanel Smith and Yashmin C. Smith; three adored grandchildren, Riyanna Barnes, Marcell Chance Cole and Bella Maignon; three sisters, Sabrina Duhart, Nadine Carter (Henry) and Anissa Maples; three aunts, Dolores Downer, Barbara Farrison and Rosemary Wiley (Robert); favorite cousins, Sonia Downer-Pirro, Shamayne Dunmore and Resa Sanders; special friends, Nina Wallace, Terri Shepard and Magdalena Sanchez; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her sister Laura Snipes. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services with Rev. Randy Hughes officiating. Interment will be private.

Published in The Hour on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
