Roch Tourigny
Roch Tourigny, 97, husband of the late Therese (Lussier) Tourigny, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home in Norwalk. Born in Leominster, MA, the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Bussier) Tourigny, he moved to Canada at a very early age. He had an advantage over his peers in that he was bilingual and was uniquely qualified to serve both English and French speaking customers in his first job. He was an avid stamp collector. At an early age he had amassed a collection of over 8,000 stamps and was very proud to have an article congratulating him in the local newspaper (Le Nouvelliste in Trois-Rivières, Québec). He continued to collect stamps and correspond with other collectors worldwide into his late 80's.
In WWII, Roch saw action as a member of the 95th Division and fought in the Liberation of Metz in 1944. Upon returning stateside, Roch was employed by Superior Castings on Meadow Street and established Quality Castings, a non-ferrous foundry in Bridgeport. He was an active member of the French American Club and served as President, as well as serving the City of Norwalk as Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer.
Roch spent the last of his working years at the Perkin-Elmer Corporation and retired in 1986 as group leader of the shipping department. He and his red vest will be remembered by the P-E Board of Directors, as he prepared libations for their monthly board meetings. Roch enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like sharing meals with family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings; Roland, Georgette, Gilbeth, Mariette, Lucille, Francoise and Aline.
He is survived by his son Richard "Rit" ( Armantina) Tourigny of Rancho Viejo, TX, and daughter, Denise (Jack) Tingets of Norwalk, and grandson Todd (Amy) Tingets of Norwalk.
His family will receive friends on Thurs, Feb 6 from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Fri., Feb 7, at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave, Norwalk. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Roch's family sends their special Thanks to his devoted caregivers and hospice staff for their heartfelt care and compassion. For directions or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 5, 2020