Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
Interment
Following Services
Long Ridge Union Cemetery
154 Erskine Rd.
Stamford, CT
Roger Proulx Obituary
Roger Proulx
Roger Proulx, longtime resident of Stamford, CT passed away on December 9, 2019. He was 87. Born in Singapore, he was the son of Benjamin and Florence Proulx. Winner of multiple Clio awards, he was employed at Ogilvy & Mather in New York for many years as a senior copywriter. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Proulx and his granddaughter, Kathleen Murray. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Young) Proulx, his son, Matthew Proulx, and his daughter Kathleen Larson. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, located on 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905. Interment will immediately follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, located on 154 Erskine Rd., Stamford, CT 06903.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 12, 2019
