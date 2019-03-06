Roland J. Doran

May 22, 1921 - March 3, 2019Roland Joseph Doran, 97 years old, of Westport, CT Passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 of natural causes. Roland was born in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in New York and MIT in Cambridge, MA. He married Norma Giacobbe in 1951. Roland proudly served in the Army Air Force during WWII as a B24 navigator. He safely flew over 30 missions over Germany and left the service as a captain in 1945. He and Norma moved to Norwalk in 1959 and relocated to Westport in 1986. His entire career was spent as an executive for Union Carbide until his retirement in 1982. Roland loved the outdoors especially hiking and sailing and was a wonderful dad to his four sons. Roland was also extremely active in his Catholic faith, first while at St. Jerome Church and later at Assumption Church. At Assumption he received the very first St. Augustine medal awarded by that parish in recognition of his years of service to the church. He is survived by sons Robert (Bob), Peter and Richard and grandchildren, Haley, Gavin, Nate, Elizabeth, Blake, Graham and Jenna. He was preceded in death by wife Norma, and son John. Funeral Mass will be held at Assumption Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Visitation will be held at Harding Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary