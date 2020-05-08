Ronald Joseph Cavalier
Ronald Joseph Cavalier Sr., renowned foundryman who pioneered the ceramic shell technique to cast artwork into bronze, died of natural causes in Marietta, GA on April 28, 2020. His 60-year Connecticut foundry career started at Scope Precision Castings. He then built The Renaissance Art Foundry in Norwalk and later Cavalier Renaissance Art Foundry in Bridgeport. He cast pieces by countless artists including Brancusi, Calder, Giacometti, Morre, Nakian, Remington, Rodin, Tomm Otterness and Sandro Chia. Ron restored the Hirshorn sculpture collection in Greenwich and made two documentary films on it: The Collection that Became a Museum and the award-winning Life of Joseph Hirshorn.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 10, 1933 to Alfred (from Stamford) and Mae Cavalier, Ron was a lifelong actor. He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC. He performed at the Peaks Island, ME summer stock, Polka Dot Playhouse, Darien Dinner Theater, Westport Community Theater, Stamford Theater Works and appeared in EWTN programs including The Wolf in Sheep's Clothing in 2018. He sang with the New Haven Chorale.
He and his wife Cecelia raised five children in Norwalk, attended St. Matthew's Church and summered at Roton Point Beach Club. In 1986 he moved to Pequot Street, East Haven. Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a radio broadcaster for the Armed Forces Radio Network.
He is survived by five children: Michele Cavalier McMahon, Cathy Cavalier, Chris Cavalier, Ronald Cavalier Jr. and wife Debranne, Jane Cavalier Lucas and husband Scott Lucas; grandchildren Melanie McMahon Ives and husband Regan Ives, Justin Lucas and wife Phoebe Dean, Halle Lucas, Daniel Lucas, Breanna Suden, Madison Suden; great-granddaughter Emma Michele McMahon. You may share condolences by contacting
jane@brightmarkconsulting.com. Donations in honor of Ron can be made to The Best Friends Animal Society https://bestfriends.org.
Published in The Hour on May 8, 2020.