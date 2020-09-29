Ronald Chase

Ronald Philip Chase of Davenport, FL, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Saturday, September 26 with his devoted wife Carole by his side. His law enforcement career in Norwalk, CT spanned over 30 years until his retirement in 2001.

He leaves behind Carole, his loving wife of 30 years; sister Rosemary; brother Thomas; 3 children: Timothy, Suzanne, Shawn; 4 stepchildren: Dawn, Debra, Robert, Dean and his many grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.



