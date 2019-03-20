Ronald E. Kellogg

Ronald E. Kellogg, age 73, of Norwalk passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Norwalk on July 15, 1945, Ronald was the son of the late Edward Kellogg and Leola Donovan Kellogg.

Ronald is survived by his son, Jeffrey R. Kellogg of Norwalk, and daughter, Erica L. Skiadas (Chris) of Norwalk; two sisters, Linda Madaffari (Peter) of Norwalk and Leola Fitteron (John) of Fort Salonga, Long Island; nieces and nephews, Derek Fitteron, Deanna Bandiero, Joseph Madaffari and Todd Madaffari, and his beloved grandson, 5-year-old Nicholas Skiadas.

Ronald was a successful land developer with Land Use and Development Services in Norwalk, worked for the City of Norwalk for the DPW, and was a boat salesman for Rex Marina. He was proud to have his son follow in his footsteps as a land surveyor. He had a passion for boating and spending time at his beloved dock. He cherished time spent with his family and many dear friends, especially those at City Hall and The Norwalk Inn, and was known for throwing his annual SPECTACULAR Fourth of July party. Daily visits from his dear grandson brightened his day and put a smile on his face. Ronald will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Friends may visit on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at church.