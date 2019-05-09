Home

Ronald M. McKnight, 70, formerly of Norwalk, passed away on January 4 at his home in Palm City, Florida after a brave battle with Cancer.
For many years Ron was an agent for Allstate insurance with an office in Norwalk.
Ron is survived by his father, David McKnight and a brother, Robert McKnight both of Palm City, several nieces and nephews and his dear friend John Myslinski.
Ron's assistant at Allstate,Timothy Pratt survived him by a mere six weeks, dying of Cancer on Feb. 14 of this year.
Published in The Hour on May 9, 2019
