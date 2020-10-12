Ronald M. Secchi, Sr.
Ronald Michael "Ron" Secchi, Sr., age 76 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Friday, October 9. He was the loving husband of Adelaide "Honey" (Arbini) Secchi. Ron was born in Norwalk on July 13, 1944, the son of the late Michael J. and Rose (Rose) Secchi. He was a graduate of J.M. Wright Tech and was a retired electrician, having worked for I.B.E.W. Local 208/488 for many years. Ron was a member of the Norwalk Exchange Club and a past member of the South Norwalk Boat Club, Sons of Italy and Yankee Sam's. He was also a devoted member of St. Jerome Church. Ron loved people, Italian food and travelling. He loved dining on Arthur Ave. and taking long RV trips with Honey and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Honey, Ron is survived by his son, Ronald M. Secchi, Jr. and his wife Eileen (Sass) Secchi of Norwalk, his daughter Diane (Secchi) Ramos and her husband George Ramos of Annandale, VA, his grandchildren Alexandra and Michael Secchi, William and Gianna Ramos, his sister Sharon (Secchi) Toth of Danbury and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk on Thursday, October 15 at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, church capacity is limited to 60 people. Masks and social distancing will be required, as will signing a registry upon arrival at the church. Ron's family will receive friends in and out of doors at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., also requiring masks and social distancing. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jerome Church. For directions or to leave Ron's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com