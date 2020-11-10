Rosa T. Di Stasio
Rosa Teresa Di Stasio, 87, of Wilton, died on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Mileto, Italy, the daughter of Filippo and Laura (Occhiato) Mangone, she was the loving wife of Antonio Di Stasio for 63 years. A devoted wife and mother, Rosa enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed summers at their home in Minturno, Italy, card games with family and friends, and making memories with the people she loved.
Rosa is survived by her husband Antonio and their children; Pio Di Stasio and Rosa Maria Di Stasio-Scaturchio and her husband Joseph, six grandchildren; Alessia, Donatella, Giuliana, Antonio, Colton, and Giavanna, and siblings; Isabella, Tony, Ernesto, Teresa, Frank, Maria, Tina, and Dominick, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 13th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. ( Covid-19 restrictions require masks & social distance throughout services) Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 607 Main St. Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com