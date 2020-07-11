1/1
Rosa LiVecchi
Rosa A. LiVecchi
Rosa ("Rose") A. LiVecchi, age 89 of Norwalk, died peacefully on July 10. Born in Lamitan, Philippines on Dec. 29, 1930 to Sixto and Nieves Alipio, Rose came to the US and built her life in Norwalk, Connecticut with her beloved husband, Mike who preceded her in peaceful rest in 2005.
Rosa was a longtime devoted member of the Legion of Mary and generous supporter of St. Mary's church of Norwalk.
She leaves behind a legacy of a very strong faith and a lifetime of love to her large network of family and friends here in Norwalk, and throughout the US and the Philippines.
Graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk on Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m., where she will be laid to rest next to Mike.
To honor her memory, donations may be made in her name to: St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk, 06850. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
