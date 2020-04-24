The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Iannaccone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Iannaccone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Iannaccone Obituary
Rosalie M. Iannaccone
Rosalie M. Iannaccone, 81, formerly of Norwalk, died on April 24, 2020 at Village Green of Bristol, after a long illness. Born in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Constantino and Michelina (Lopriore) Iannaccone. Rosalie worked in the accounting dept. for JM Layton Co., and enjoyed singing in various church choirs over the years.
She is survived by her brother Ronald Iannaccone, and his wife Marilyn, of Roswell, GA, and her niece and God-daughter, Laura Iannaccone, as well as several loving cousins and other relatives.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private Graveside Service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time (to be announced)
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -