Rosalie M. Iannaccone
Rosalie M. Iannaccone, 81, formerly of Norwalk, died on April 24, 2020 at Village Green of Bristol, after a long illness. Born in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Constantino and Michelina (Lopriore) Iannaccone. Rosalie worked in the accounting dept. for JM Layton Co., and enjoyed singing in various church choirs over the years.
She is survived by her brother Ronald Iannaccone, and his wife Marilyn, of Roswell, GA, and her niece and God-daughter, Laura Iannaccone, as well as several loving cousins and other relatives.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private Graveside Service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time (to be announced)
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 25, 2020