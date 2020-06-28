Rosalie Young

Mrs. Rosalie Young, age 104, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk. She was born on September 28, 1915 in Charles Town, South Carolina to the late Boyd Hampton and Lizzie Williams Young. Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband Greer Young. She was a devout member of Grace Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board for many years. Her memory will be cherished by one niece, Erlyne Hamilton; her sister-in-law, Bertha Hampton; her great-niece, Bertha Alexander and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Mrs. Young was also predeceased by her sister Lizzie McKelvie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. with Rev. Gilbert Burgess officiating. Interment will follow at Norwalk Union Cemetery.



