Rosaria D'Attilo
Rosaria D'Attilo, 86, of Norwalk, peacefully entered into eternal life on November 15, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with family by her side. She was born January 16, 1933 in Termini Imerese, Sicily, the daughter of the late Rosa Comella and Vincenzo Quattrocchi. She was a Norwalk resident for 51 years.
Rosaria was the loving wife of 50 years to Ignazio D'Attilo, who passed away in 2003. She spent her childhood and early adult years in Termini Imerese, a small town on the coast of Northern Sicily, before moving to the U.S. with her family in 1968. She worked at Swank, a manufacturer of leather goods, and at New Canaan Public Schools as a baker in the cafeteria.
Rosaria is survived by her ten children, Erminia Mortillaro, Tony D'Attilo, Maria Piazza-Palotto, Enzo D'Attilo, Salvatore D'Attilo, Domenico D'Attilo, Giuseppe D'Attilo, Roberto D'Attilo, Charlie D'Attilo and Rosanna Mercuri. She is also survived by her siblings Domenico Quattrocchi, Salvatore Quattrocchi and Maria Battaglia. She was preceded in death by her brother Agostino Quattrocchi and her sister Francesca Quattrocchi.
Rosaria will also be dearly missed by her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Family was central to Rosaria's life. She loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking and giving to others. Rosaria never missed a family function, birthday or holiday party. She loved jewelry and always left the house looking her best. We will remember her delicious cherry cookies, the smell of her sweet jasmine perfume and her warm smile that captivated any room.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk, CT. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 16 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 17, 2019