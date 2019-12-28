|
|
Rose Arcudi DiMartino
June 7, 1925 - December 24, 2019 Rose Arcudi DiMartino, a life-long resident of Westport, CT (recently of Trumbull) entered eternal life on December 24, 2019.
Rose was born on June 7, 1925, in Westport, the daughter of the late Carmelo and Mary (Passafiume) Arcudi. She was married to Thomas G. DiMartino from December 26, 1959 until his passing on August 19, 1997.
Rose was a teacher in the Westport Public Schools for 38 years, first as an elementary school French and Social Studies teacher then for the majority of her career as Head Teacher and Administrator for English as a Second Language. In addition to her skills as a teacher, Rose will be remembered by her students and their families for her dedication and support in helping them transition into US culture and for her annual International cookie parties, which brought families from around the world, then living in Westport, together to share their favorite traditional national treats. An active member of St Luke's parish, Rose taught religious education for over 20 years and was a Eucharist Minister who visited the home bound. She was also a member of the Westport Women's Club and, prior to her marriage, served on the first Westport Republican Town Meeting.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Maria (DiMartino) and her husband Samuel Wardwell (Wellesley, MA), Thomas and his wife Leslie (Colton) DiMartino (Piedmont, SC formerly of Trumbull, CT) and Anne (DiMartino) and her husband Anthony Thomas Gilbertie (Middlebury, CT); and six grandchildren: Nathaniel and Ben Wardwell; Matthew and Mary DiMartino and Thomas and Christopher Gilbertie; and three siblings, Elvira Ebling (Hershey, PA) , Angela McKelvey (Stratford, CT – formerly of Westport) and Joseph Arcudi (Westport) and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Tom, she was predeceased by two brothers, John and Bruno Arcudi and a sister Anna Malootian.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on January 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880. Guests are invited to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St Luke's Church, 49 Turkey Hill North, Westport, CT 06880. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery 73 Greens Farms Road Westport, CT
Donations may be made in her memory to St. John's Church: POWIR (Parishes Organized to Welcome Immigrants and Refugees). 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. https://sjspwellesley.org/service/powir-program/
Published in The Hour from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020