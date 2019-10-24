The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Rose Girardo Obituary
Rose Girardo
Rose Girardo, age 92 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Notre Dame Convalescent Home after a long illness. Rose was born in New York on September 30, 1927, the daughter of the late Anthony and Albina (Gagliano) Porcaro. She was a member of St. Philip Church. Survivors include a daughter, Maria Scicchitano, her husband Vincent and their children Taylor, Rachel and Brandon. Rose was also predeceased by her siblings Dennis Dominick Porcaro and Emily Porcaro.
A memorial service for Rose will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 2 at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk with entombment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9 AM until services begin. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Notre Dame Convalescent Home, 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, 06850. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 30, 2019
