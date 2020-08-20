Rose Marie Cocchia
Rose M. (Malagise) Cocchia, age 90 of Newtown died on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Rose was the wife of the late Anthony N. Cocchia Sr., they had been married for 57 years before his passing. She was the youngest daughter of the late Michael and Filomena (Funaro) Malagsie, born on March 14, 1930 in Norwalk, CT.
Rose had many different jobs in her lifetime, but nothing compared to her role as a mother. She will be dearly missed by her 5 children, Michael (Kim), Donna, Mary Ann (David), Lisa (Robert) and Anthony (Kathryn). Rose also had 7 grandchildren and 6 (soon to be 7) great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 2 brothers, Michael and Ralph Malagise and sister, Fay Coppolo.
Due to COVID-19 services are private. Please visit magnerfuneralhome.com
